Warren will not call Massachusetts a “must-win” state because Sander’s campaign appears to be targeting a “symbolic blow”.

It’s South Carolina’s day, but Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Is targeting Massachusetts.

While many other candidates remain in Palmetto State, which is holding its first Saturday, Sanders flew north on Friday night and held a rally in Boston on Saturday. Massachusetts is a Super Tuesday state, so the timing is spot-on, but Sander’s presence there is particularly noteworthy because it’s home to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), His closest ideological competitor in the race.

There is not much data about Massachusetts, but some surveys indicate a tight race between the two New England countries The New York Times,

Warren, who fought in neighboring New Hampshire this month, on Saturday declined Calling Massachusetts a must-win state despite being a senator, said she was not surprised that Sanders fights there because it is “a very progressive state and progressive ideas are very popular”. But the Sanders campaign may also have focused on Massachusetts, precisely because a win could lead to that like that Times describes it as a “symbolic blow” for Warren’s once promising campaign. Read more at The New York Times,

