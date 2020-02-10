‘Warsaw is closer to Moscow than to Washington’: Polish ex-president Walesa vows to break ice with Russia

It is imperative for Warsaw and Moscow to improve relations, outlive the troubled past and move forward, ex-president of Poland Lech Walesa has said, adding that only a “third party” benefits from the discord.

While the relationship between Poland and Russia wasn’t particularly warm throughout recent decades, it can be unfrozen if both sides do their part, Walesa told Russia’s Sobesednik weekly.

“Even now, these relations can be made good,” the former president said.

When we quarrel, only third parties win. Warsaw was always closer to Moscow than to Washington.

Poland and Russia “deserve to live in peace and friendship… despite all the losses both sides had,” Walesa noted. Moreover, the rest of Europe will “tremble” once the historic neighbors come to terms with each other.

Warsaw upped the ante once again earlier this year, when former prime minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party Jaroslaw Kaczynski claimed Russians were “perpetrators” in starting the Second World War.

Echoing the bizarre outburst, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski demanded that Russia pay its dues for what he said were “war crimes” and “occupation” during several decades.

When asked about Jablonski’s remark, Walesa ridiculed it.

It’s the same as I would demand to get my youth back to me. But it has already gone … We must go forward – this is important.

The former president, who rose to prominence as the leader of the Western-backed, anti-communist Solidarity movement, said such detente won’t come true until the current right-wing government is unseated.

“I stay away from them. I did not vote for them,” Walesa stated. “And I also do not like the fact that they cannot mend ties with Russia. In principle, I am waiting for the new elections [in May 2020].”

