Was Ghislaine Maxwell dating Jeffrey Epstein, and if so, what is she accused of?

GHISLAINE Maxwell and disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were romantically linked in the early 1990s and appear to have remained friends for the rest of their lives.

When allegations about Maxwell’s own alleged involvement in sexual assault of minors were revealed by Epstein’s victims, she vanished from the public eye.

However, on July 2, she was apprehended.

Maxwell allegedly stalked high-end art galleries looking for vulnerable girls for Epstein.

Upon meeting Paris Hilton for the first time, Maxwell allegedly wanted to recruit her for Epstein, according to a former friend of hers.

Maxwell began a romantic relationship with American financier Jeffrey Epstein in 1992, and the two remained close for decades.

Maxwell claimed Epstein was a “kind generous loving man” after he was arrested for sexually abusing minors.

As she tried to have charges against him dropped in Palm Beach, she said he had a “keen sense of humor and ready smile.”

“My experience of Jeffrey is of a thoughtful, kind, generous loving man, with a keen sense of humor and a ready smile – a man of principles and values and a man of his word,” Ghislaine is quoted as saying in a document obtained by The Sun.

Maxwell is accused of luring children into the clutches of her ex-boyfriend and even participating in some of the abuse, which she denies.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was arrested in 2019 on new federal charges of exploiting dozens of minors in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades before his arrest, and of assembling a network of enablers to help him carry out and cover up his crimes.

Epstein rose from humble beginnings to the top of the financial world by lying and manipulating his way there.

While running an international sex trafficking ring, he amassed tremendous wealth and power.

In late July, he attempted suicide while in custody, and then committed suicide in early August 2019.

Two of the guards tasked with keeping an eye on Epstein are now facing federal charges for failing to properly supervise him prior to his death.

Epstein’s brother claims that he was murdered and that he did not commit suicide.

His victims are now seeking compensation from the man they will never have the opportunity to confront in court.

According to US court documents, the 57-year-old has been accused of acting as a “madam” for the convicted sex offender.

The FBI wants to question Maxwell about her ties to Epstein, whose crimes were documented in Netflix’s documentary Filthy Rich.

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.