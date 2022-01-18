Was OAP, 86, murdered by the GANG, which has terrorized the neighborhood for years?

Was OAP, 86, murdered by the GANG that has terrorized the neighborhood for years?

MURDER cops are looking into any unsolved crimes that could be linked to the brutal murder of a pensioner in her own home.

Freda Walker, 86, was discovered dead inside her 50-year-old home, while her husband Kenneth, 88, is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

After the violent incident in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire on Saturday morning, officers are looking for any offences dating back “years” that could lead them to the “lovely” couple’s attacker.

Derbyshire Police said they are keeping an “open mind” about whether the attack was linked to a violent burglary just 40 minutes away in Trowell, Notts.

After being attacked by the suspect who demanded money from them on January 6 just after midnight, an elderly woman suffered a broken jaw and severe swelling in her arm.

In the “months, years, or weeks” leading up to the attack, detectives are also looking into a number of similar incidents.

Officers are investigating whether a violent gang has been targeting the elderly in the area for some time.

While the killer is still on the loose, residents of the village have been advised to keep their doors and windows locked.

Kenneth, a retired miner and former chairman of the Bolsover District Council, has been in and out of consciousness and is currently in critical condition in hospital.

As he re-appealed for public assistance, Derbyshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby branded the murder “an act of horrendous cowardice.”

“Ken remains in critical condition in the hospital,” he said.

We are thinking of him and his friends and family, and we wish him the best, but he remains in critical condition.

“We’re following a number of important lines of inquiry, there’s a lot of work to be done, and we’ve deployed a lot of dedicated resources.”

“Someone in the community will know something that can help us,” says the narrator.

“It could be something unusual they’ve seen or a piece of information they believe will be useful.”

“It may appear insignificant, but those insignificant details are often what lead an investigation in a new direction.

“If anyone has any information of that nature, please come to us without hesitation.”

“That information can be treated in confidence, and please do so as soon as possible.”

Our investigation will determine who is to blame, but we want to do it now…

