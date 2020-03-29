Was only allowed to buy a pack of toilet paper: Germans freaked out

Strange scenes in a supermarket in Oberberg Bergneustadt in North Rhine-Westphalia: Because a customer only one pack Was allowed to buy toilet paper, the woman (54) sat on the protest Cash register tape. The police she finally had to go in Handcuffs dissipate.

As the officials announced on Thursday, the 54-year-old wanted several the day before at 5.40 p.m. Packs toilet paper buy: “When she was advised to buy only one package and put the rest aside, the woman sat on the Cash register tape and hindered further sales to other customers. “