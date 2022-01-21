Was the Hotel Xcaret near Cancun, Mexico, the scene of a shooting?

CANCUN, Mexico, is a popular tourist destination located on the Caribbean Sea.

The city was thrown into chaos in January 2022 after a shooting was reported at a local hotel.

On January 21, 2022, it was reported that the first shoots had taken place inside a popular resort near Cancun.

The shooting occurred after an argument between the three guests, according to Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, Quintana Roo’s Public Secretary of Defense.

According to local news outlet Quinta Fuerza, the shooting took place inside a resort close to the theme park.

The suspect fled after the shooting, according to authorities, and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Authorities are continuing their investigation at this time.

According to reports, the three visitors are Canadian ancestors.

One person was killed and two others were injured, according to reports.

All three victims were rushed to local hospitals, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

