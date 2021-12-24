Was the Oak Brook Mall the scene of a shooting?

Is it true that there was a shooting at the Oak Brook Mall?

The Oak Brook Mall in Illinois was hit by an alleged ‘active shooter’ just days before the Christmas holiday.

An active shooter incident was reported at the Oak Brook mall in Illinois on December 23, 2021, according to a Chicago-area police scanner monitoring account.

As of 6.04 p.m., two people were shot, according to the Twitter account.

“ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENT, Oak Brook Mall, 100 Oakbrook Center.”

So far, 2 people have been shot, and the Fire Department has requested an EMS Box Alarm (hashtag)SuburbanScanner”

They tweeted at 6:05 p.m. that SWAT was on their way to the scene.

Police have not stated whether the incident was in fact a shooting, or how many people were injured, if any.

