Was there a shooting at the Walmart in Foothill Ranch?

Was there a shootout at the Walmart in Foothill Ranch?

A SHOOTING IN OCEAN COUNTY STOPPED an alleged armed thief at Walmart.

Deputies in Orange County have not yet provided an update on the shot suspect’s health.

On January 19, 2022, at approximately 9.40 p.m., police officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Several people were attempting to return items to Walmart that they had not even purchased, according to the call.

Witnesses at the scene said one of the suspects attempting to carry out the fraudulent transactions refused to obey the officers’ commands and pulled out a weapon.

Officers opened fire on the suspect as a result.

Following that, he was taken to a nearby hospital and had surgery.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at the moment.

A pistol and a knife were discovered at the scene, according to officers.

The suspect is thought to be the owner of these weapons.

A male and a female suspect who were part of those engaging in fraudulent activities were seen leaving Walmart in a car in addition to the shooting that occurred that night.

Fortunately, one of the officers on the scene was able to provide dispatch with a license plate number, allowing a search to begin.

The suspects were apprehended after the car was found about 20 miles from the Walmart store.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

It’s also unclear if there are any other suspects in the case.

The condition of the shot suspect is also unknown.

