Was there an accident with a medical helicopter in Delaware County, Pennsylvania?

In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, was there a medical helicopter crash?

On Tuesday afternoon, a MEDEVAC helicopter crashed in Pennsylvania.

An infant patient was reportedly on board at the time of the crash, according to reports.

In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, a medical helicopter crashed next to a church.

The accident occurred on the steps of the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, which is located in a residential neighborhood.

According to CBS3, four people on board the helicopter survived the crash, including an infant.

According to the news outlet, the pilot was the one who suffered the most serious injuries of the group.

The chopper was on its way from Maryland to Philadelphia’s Children’s Hospital.

