Was Westfield Oakridge Mall in San Jose, California, the scene of a shooting?

Was the Westfield Oakridge Mall in San Jose, California, the scene of a shooting?

Following reports of a shooting, CHAOS erupted at the Westfield Oakridge Mall in San Jose, California, on December 20, 2021.

As authorities arrived on the scene, people were seen running out of the mall in an attempt to flee.

Around 6:00 p.m. local time, reports of shots fired at the mall began to arrive.

According to San Jose Police Media Relations, “Units are currently at Oakridge Mall on reports of a person shot.”

“Officers are squeezing their way into the shopping center.”

Residents have been advised to remain indoors while authorities investigate.

One person has been reported injured at this time, but their name and condition have not yet been released.

More to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.