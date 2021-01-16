Washington hampering chances for dialogue between Iran, Gulf states: Russian FM

MOSCOW, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that the United States is doing all it can to hamper any chance for dialogue between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries.

“It would be in our interest for Iran and the Arab states of the Gulf to establish a normal dialogue with each other, reach confidence-building agreements, establish transparency in military affairs, and generally develop cooperation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted Lavrov as saying at a press conference.

“Unfortunately, our U.S. colleagues so far, at least the current administration, has done everything to prevent this dialogue from taking place,” he added.

The minister further noted that Russia’s proposal on the collective security concept for the Persian Gulf area is also aimed at fostering dialogue between Iran and the Gulf states, and it is essential that no actions are taken to undermine these efforts. Enditem