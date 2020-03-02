Washington lifts No. 23 Ohio State past No. 19 Michigan

Duane Washington Jr. made five 3-pointers to highlight a 20-point performance as No. 23 Ohio State posted a 77-63 victory over No. 19 Michigan on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) won their third straight game after outscoring Michigan 23-9 in the final seven minutes.

CJ Walker scored 15 points, brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson each had 14 and Luther Muhammad added 10 for Ohio State.

Michigan (18-11, 9-9) has lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak.

Franz Wagner had 18 points and Zavier Simpson added 12 for the Wolverines, who were done in by Buckeyes shooting 52.4 percent (11 of 21) from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes snapped a tie at 54 with eight straight points followed by a bucket from Muhammad and a 3-pointer from both Andre and Kaleb Wesson before Wagner’s layup stopped the run.

Ohio State extended the lead to 68-58 with 2:52 to play on a Walker jumper and Kaleb Wesson made it 70-58 off a turnover.

After Wagner scored, Kaleb Wesson hit another 3-pointer.

Ohio State was without starting forward Kyle Young because of an ankle sprain. With Alonzo Gaffney out because of illness, the Buckeyes had eight scholarship players.

Michigan was bolstered by the return of junior guard and key defender Eli Brooks, who missed the last game against Wisconsin because of a broken nose. He wore a protective mask.

The Buckeyes led 32-29 at the half.

Ohio State overcame an 18-15 deficit with a 10-0 run over a 1:44 stretch, led by a pair of triples from Washington and baskets from Muhammad and Andre Wesson.

The Buckeyes won the first meeting this season 61-58 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines close out the regular season hosting Nebraska on Thursday and playing at No. 9 Maryland on March 8.

Ohio State finishes its home schedule against Illinois before going to No. 24 Michigan State on March 8.

