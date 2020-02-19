Wasps confirm Dai Young is leaving role as director of…

Dai Young is leaving his post as directory of rugby at Wasps, the Gallagher Premiership club have confirmed.

Former Wales prop Young, 52, has been in charge since 2011 and was named the Premiership’s director of rugby of the season in 2017 after the club finished top of the table for the first time since 2008.

A week ago it was announced that Young was stepping back from first-team duties “for an interim period”.

Director of Rugby Dai Young is set to leave Wasps after almost nine seasons with the Club. #OnceAWaspAlwaysAWasp🐝 ➡️ https://t.co/oblbzfi6Bp pic.twitter.com/HzqKABZWvM — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) February 18, 2020

In a statement on the club’s website, Young – whose son Thomas plays for Wasps – said: “It will be tough to leave a club and group of people that has meant so much to me over the past decade, but I feel this is the right time for both the club and for myself.

“I would like to thank all the players, past and present, and the staff I have worked with, especially my heads of department who have become like family.

“I would also like to thank the Wasps fans who have been unbelievable in their support of me and the club, particularly during the tougher times.

“Their loyalty and support have meant a great deal to all of us and has made my journey even more special.”