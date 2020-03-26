Waste Crumpets Mashed into Toasty Craft Beer

Bread maker Warburtons has found something better to do with its misshapen crumpets than simply fattening up its staff and keeping them carb-docile, as it has started dumping waste breads off to a brewery that’s sciencing all the bread and bread-ish products into a beer.

Well, you know, that’s what they say is happening, but who knows what really goes on in those weird vats they have? It’s a collaboration with niche brewer Toast Ale, and apparently sees the waste bread take place of some of the malted barley traditionally used, as bread is packed with perfectly acceptable starches and sugars that aid the fermentation process just as well.

You can buy boxes of it from Toast direct, and profits go to food waste charities so that’s double, or perhaps even triple good. Both Warburtons and Toast Ale provided quotes about how happy and clever they are, but they’re terrible and full of bread puns so we’ll just type something in here ourselves. Blah blah bread environment food waste beer etc. [Toast via Metro]