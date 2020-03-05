Waste treatment plant shoulders task of medical waste disposal in Wuhan

Workers transfer medical waste at Wuhan Beihu Yunfeng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. in Qingshan District of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 4, 2020. Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Wuhan City is overloaded with medical waste, which is in urgent need of disposal. Wuhan Beihu Yunfeng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., an industrial waste treatment plant in Wuhan, is shouldering the dangerous task of medical waste disposal. To better fulfill the task, the company suspended its normal business, transformed its disposal facilities and techniques, and trained workers to make them qualify the special requirements of disposing dangerous medical waste. Currently, there are more than 50 personnel working on the front line of dealing with the medical waste, with disposal capacity at nearly 15 tons a day. Up till now, the company has disposed 356.72 tons of medical waste collected from designated hospitals and related medical institutions. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)