Infosurhoy

WATCH 1st footage of plane that crash-landed at Turkish airport

0
By on News

Footage showing a plane which overran the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport has been shared on social media and shows the aircraft in flames.

WATCH 1st footage of plane that crash-landed at Turkish airport

The video shows the plane broken in half, and appears to have been recorded from inside a moving vehicle or another plane at the airport.

Other footage gives an even grimmer perspective, as it is clear that the Pegasus Airlines aircraft actually split into three pieces when it overshot the runway and came to a stop on a grassy area nearby.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply