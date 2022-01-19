Watch a no-nonsense bulldog body-slam a playful puppy ‘like it’s from WWE.’

Lucy Tilley-Toon captured the moment Bruce, a rambunctious 10-week-old, got his due.

This is the hilarious moment a tough bulldog taught a rowdy puppy a lesson and body-slammed him to the ground ‘like something out of WWE.’

Lucy Tilley-Toon captured the moment Bruce, a rambunctious 10-week-old bulldog puppy, leaped from the sofa onto Keith’s head in a desperate attempt to get him to play.

The unimpressed dog, aged seven, can be seen throwing his head backwards and yelping in surprise, inadvertently flipping Bruce 180 degrees and slamming into the floor.

Bruce, who is unharmed, gives the camera a surprised look and walks away, while residential support officer Lucy, 43, can be heard laughing.

The funny clip has racked up over 900 likes, shares, and comments since the mum-of-two shared it on Facebook with the caption ‘Oh FFS what were we thinking getting another….WWE SMACKDOWN…..’

“Bruce always wants to play, and Keith is a very relaxed dog,” Lucy, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, said.

He got onto the sofa and dove onto Keith – he’s got some flight on him – after any attempts to play didn’t work.

It [Keith’s reaction] was a classic smackdown move straight out of WWE.

“All he wanted to do was pin him down and teach him some manners, and Keith easily won that fight.”

Bruce was fine; he’s a tough guy.

It hasn’t deterred him from attempting to persuade Keith to join him in a game.

They have a good brotherly relationship, teasing and making each other laugh.

It was simply amusing.”

The post was flooded with comments from happy social media users.

“WWF Smackdown style,” one person wrote.

“Incoming body slam!!” said another.

“I can’t get enough of this!” one person wrote.

When the smackdown began, Lucy and her brewery operative husband Adam Toon, 38, were sitting in the living room.

Bruce, who arrived on Boxing Day, has irritated his older brother before.

“Bruce goes after Keith’s toys all the time, trying to irritate him,” Lucy said.

He was attempting to enter his own space the day before yesterday.

Bruce was wriggling on his back, trying to get into Keith’s space on the sofa.

“It didn’t sit well with Keith.

I believe it will continue because of the age difference, but I have a photo of them lying together, so they’re getting there.”