WATCH aftermath of Israeli strikes on Damascus that endangered civilian jet with 172 passengers on board

An Israeli attack on a Damascus suburb has left numerous cars damaged beyond repair and caused piles of debris that local residents have now started to clear out. The aftermath of the attack has been caught on film.

Footage provided by Ruptly shows locals clearing the rubble from the streets in the western suburbs of Damascus, where the Israeli missiles landed overnight. Broken glass and pieces of concrete are seen scattered all over the place, along with several vehicles that have apparently burned out overnight.

“As you can see, yesterday the area was targeted by Israel, this area has a lot of car rental companies and many cars were [damaged], thank god the damages were only material,” Asaad Khallouf, the director of the Damascus Countryside industrial area, can be heard saying in the video.