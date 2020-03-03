WATCH: Air Canada passengers forced to JUMP OFF WING after emergency landing in San Francisco

An Air Canada flight had to make an emergency landing at San Francisco International Airport, with passengers forced to evacuate using the plane’s slides – and jumping down from the wings.

Flight 8839 to Vancouver encountered difficulties shortly after takeoff on Sunday, with smoke detectors sounding the alarm from the lavatory at the rear of the plane. As is standard procedure, air traffic control ordered the plane to turn around immediately, and eyewitnesses recorded the evacuation and immediate aftermath.

The plane was met on the runway by airport fire trucks and emergency service crews as passengers used the exits above the wings to disembark, before jumping down to the tarmac below. One person sustained a minor ankle injury in the evacuation.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

