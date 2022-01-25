Watch as David Tenant and Michael Sheen send a video message to a 101-year-old Glasgow pensioner.

After an appeal to make her 101st birthday special went viral, Edna Clayton, who spent her centennial birthday alone due to lockdown restrictions, has received over 10,000 cards.

David Tenant, a Scots actor, surprised a Glasgow pensioner by sending her a personal birthday message from the set of his hit show ahead of her 101st birthday next week.

Edna Clayton, who spent her centennial birthday alone due to lockdown restrictions, received a special video from the Doctor Who and Broadchurch actor and his co-star Micheal Sheen ahead of her big day on January 31st.

David and Micheal congratulated Edna on turning 101 from the set of their Amazon Prime series Good Omens.

Actor Micheal said, “Wishing you a very happy 101st birthday.”

“101st birthday – that has to be said,” co-star David added.

“Wow,” says the speaker.

Edna, from Anderston, has lived in Battlefield for decades, but due to an administrative error, she did not receive a card from the Queen last year.

However, thanks to an appeal from her care home, she’ll have plenty of cards to open on Monday, with “boxes and boxes of cards” arriving in the mail.

Edna, a single mother who lives at Hector House on the south side with 13 other people, has received thousands of birthday cards from strangers all over the country.

She has already received 4,500 cards in the last three days, and staff at the Glasgow care home estimate she will have a total of 10,000 to read on her birthday.

“Right now we are working hard to open as many as we can and are planning to string them up all over the home,” Sarah, a care home worker who looks after Edna at the centre, told Glasgow Live.

“There must be at least 10,000, we have boxes and boxes of cards,” says the narrator.

Edna will be looking forward to a trip on a party bus with her son James, 58, and her care home pals.

After the excursion, Hector House has planned a tea party, and local primary school children have been invited to sing Happy Birthday.

For more headlines delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for Glasgow Live newsletters.

The is.

Short summary of Infosurhoy