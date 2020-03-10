Watch as Eric Dier jumps into crowd to confront Tottenham fans after Norwich loss

An angry Eric Dier was seen clambering up the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to confront home fans after the loss tho Norwich in the FA Cup

Eric Dier was involved in a heated exchange with Tottenham fans after his team’s FA Cup loss at home to Norwich on Wednesday night.

The England international was seen climbing the stands after the penalty shoot-out loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to confront fans.

Dier was on video climbing over rows of seats as home fans emptied out of the ground before being involved in a heated exchange.

The midfielder was then then led away by stewards while fans urged him to calm down but the incident went viral on social media.

While the club have not commented on the incident as yet, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was asked about it in his post-match press conference.

“I think Eric Dier did something we professionals cannot do but he did something that we would all do.

“I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother.

“This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did.”

On the prospect of the club taking action against Dier, Mourinho said: “If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong.”

Dier, who has 40 England caps, scored in the penalty shootout loss to Norwich, but Tim Krul saved two efforts to put the Canaries into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

“As a little boy you want to save penalties and get your club through. Big emotions today,” said Krul after.

“Everyone says I am good at penalties so I knew I’d better start saving some. Me and my coach do our homework, I had them on my bottle, it all happens in a shootout.

“What a place to do it as well and for 9,000 fans to be here on a Wednesday night.”

Norwich have been drawn to host Manchester United or Derby County in the FA Cup quarter-final.