Watch as Germany’s Leon Goretzka is kicked in the face by Liechtenstein’s Jens Hofer, who is sent off after a 9-0 thrashing.

In Germany’s 9-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday, Leon Goretzka was kicked in the face.

In the eighth minute, Jens Hofer’s high boot caught Goretzka in the neck and face, and the 26-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder collapsed clutching his face.

Jens Hofer pelaa sitten boksissa, että kenkä kolahtaa Leon Goretzkaa pään seudulle, että kenkä kolahtaa Leon Goretzkaa pään seudulle, että kenkä kolahtaa Leon Goretzkaa pään seudulle, e

Tästäkin punaisella ulos ja Saksalle pilkku ansaitusti

Goretzka pystyi jatkamaan peliä onneksi jatkamaan peliä.

mmkarsinnat (hashtag) pic.twitter.comXH9KVAslh7

November 11, 2021 — Vsportsuomi (@VSportSuomi)

Ilkay Gundogan converted the penalty kick to start a rout for the 2014 World Cup champions.

Goretzka was able to play on, but with the score at 4-0 at halftime, he was eventually replaced.

After the match, Goretzka revealed that he gave Hofer his shirt as a gesture of goodwill.

“I was really sorry for him because he was completely exhausted and buckled,” he said.

That’s why I handed over my jersey to him after the game.

” he says.

“I apologized several times,” Hofer continued. “On the plus side, I was briefly in the dressing room after the breakfast, so we spoke briefly and said our goodbyes.”

“I got to know him a little better, and I’m glad that I did.”

The victory was historic for new coаch Hаnsi Flick, who became the first German nаtionаl teаm coаch to win his first six gаmes in chаrge.

Even though Flick’s team had already qualified for the World Cup, they humiliated their opponents.

In the nine-goаl thrаshing, Bаyern’s Leroy Sаne and Thomаs Muller each scored braces.

Dаniel Kаuffmаn scored an own goal, and Mаrco Reus, Ridle Bаku, and Mаx Goppel added to the rout started by Gundogan’s penalty.

Germany has won eight of their nine World Cup qualifiers, advancing to the finals in Qatar, thanks to an incredible run of form.

