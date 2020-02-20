WATCH German police respond to mass shooting spree in Hanau (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

German police have responded in force after a lethal shooting rampage in the city of Hanau, with heavily armed officers, vehicles and helicopters on the scene as they scrambled to apprehend the gunman.

Eight people were killed and five injured in shootings at two different locations late on Wednesday evening. Police believe the two incidents are related.

Videos surfaced on social media showing the heavy police presence in the city, where dozens of officers armed with rifles are now patrolling the streets.

Shooting at a shisha bar in Hanau several dead#Hanaupic.twitter.com/hZ1lY4DlUL — 🦁 de wilde leeuw 🦁🇳🇱 ⚡ (@wilde_westenNL) February 19, 2020

Dude a guy in my little hometown Hanau Germany started shooting and already killed 7 people wtf is happening take care of each other guys!! #hanau#kesselstadt#amoklauf#mainkinzigkreispic.twitter.com/72V7s8LUgH — EmrePTV (@EmrePtv) February 19, 2020

#Breaking | Several people have been shot dead in the western German town of #Hanau, a police spokesman says. -Dpa- pic.twitter.com/Toz5lbCNEl — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) February 19, 2020

#BREAKINGDead and wounded after two shootings in #Germany’s #Hanau city; large number of police forces at the scenepic.twitter.com/X4zbB7ffxG — EHA News (@eha_news) February 19, 2020