Infosurhoy

WATCH German police respond to mass shooting spree in Hanau (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

0
By on News

German police have responded in force after a lethal shooting rampage in the city of Hanau, with heavily armed officers, vehicles and helicopters on the scene as they scrambled to apprehend the gunman.

WATCH German police respond to mass shooting spree in Hanau (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Eight people were killed and five injured in shootings at two different locations late on Wednesday evening. Police believe the two incidents are related.

Videos surfaced on social media showing the heavy police presence in the city, where dozens of officers armed with rifles are now patrolling the streets. 

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply