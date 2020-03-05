WATCH: Home security cameras catch MASSIVE FIREBALL light up Netherlands sky

A stunning meteorite that rained down on northwestern Europe this week was caught in the act by a range of home security cameras dotted around the Netherlands.

The scorching space material could be seen bursting into flames as it entered Earth’s atmosphere, prompting a flood of reports about the extraterrestrial activity to the Royal Dutch Society of Weather and Astronomy.

Home security cameras conveniently captured the impressive fireball and social media users shared the fiery action online.

Lord Voldemort casts Avada Kedavra while flying over Netherland’s night sky pic.twitter.com/QQHRC3dqwR — RT (@RT_com) March 4, 2020

The society confirmed that the fireball was caused by a meteorite but was unable to say whether any debris from the space visitor would be discovered.

It calculated that the material likely crashed to Earth in Germany in the area north of the Ruhr, between Bocholt and Duisburg.

Vannacht boven #Akersloot#meteoriet#Meteoor#meteor#Nederland#hollandpic.twitter.com/fOyLlEknZ5 — Ruben Noom (@Rufes1989) March 3, 2020 Wauw! Net viel er een meteoriet of vuurbal of vallende ster of vallende UFO of wat dan ook en het staat op beeld #meteoriet#vallendester#vuurbal#aaaargh#nijmegenpic.twitter.com/MlkK3udK57 — deBakkertjes (@bakkertjesvlog) March 2, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!