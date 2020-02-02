Infosurhoy

WATCH Indian students DANCE in coronavirus quarantine facility after being evacuated from Wuhan

A group of Indian students who were evacuated from the Chinese city at the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak are keeping their spirits high in quarantine by dancing the time away.

Over 600 Indians were evacuated from Wuhan in two flights over the weekend. Immediately after touching down in Delhi the passengers were screened at the airport and taken for monitoring in special quarantine facilities near the capital.

One of these facilities is an army camp in the town of Manesar, approximately 55 kilometers from Delhi. A group of students housed at the camp en’t letting their confinement get them down, instead spending time dancing their fears away.

Video footage of the rhythmic group dancing has swept across social media. It shows the students, kitted out with facemasks, dancing to a song in the Haryanvi dialect, seemingly, without a care in the world.

In case you were wondering, the song is called Byah Di Anpadh Hali Ke and you can listen to it here.

The group’s carefree attitude has won them praise on social media, with many complimenting them for their positive outlook. “Now this is the love and Indian culture we want to see,” one Twitter user wrote. “We Indians know to how to enjoy, even in bad situation,” another added.

Coronavirus has now infected over 1,400 people, spread to more than two dozen countries and territories and claimed over 300 lives. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

