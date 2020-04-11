WATCH Indonesia’s Krakatoa volcano send HUGE plumes of lava & ash in the air

Indonesia’s Krakatoa volcano has erupted in what is said to be its most active phase since 2018, when it caused a deadly tsunami that killed over 400 people.

Editorial note: This article initially featured videos which showed a previous eruption of the volcano. It has been updated with the fresh footage.

Videos showing the world-famous volcano spewing a cloud of lava, ash, and smoke have been captured on CCTV camera by Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The seismic activity at the top of the mountain began late Friday night and proceeded till Saturday morning, according to officials.

The volcano spewed thick clouds of black ash along with lava at least 657 meters (2,155 ft) above sea level, the ministry reported, as it issued an orange level alert, the second highest volcano aviation warning.

VolcanoDiscovery.com, which tracks volcanic activity around the globe, estimated that Krakatoa (located between the islands of Java and Sumatra in the Indonesian province of Lampung) went into its “strongest eruptive phase” since December 2018. At that time, phreatomagmatic activity following the partial collapse of the volcano triggered a tsunami that claimed the lives of more than 400 people and displaced over 40,000.

