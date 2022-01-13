WATCH: Leslie Grace’s first appearance on the Batgirl set in Glasgow.

Film crews are filming scenes at a Christmas market built by the crew at Glasgow Cross on the site of the old train station tonight (January 13).

Filming for the hit film Batgirl is well underway in Glasgow, with scenes for the film being shot in the city’s Glasgow Cross and Trongate areas over the next few weeks.

Leslie Grace, who plays a female vigilante in the HBO film Max, has been filming scenes with co-star Ethan Kai, who is set to appear in an unspecified role.

Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role as Batman in the film, and Brendan Fraser, who will play the villain Firefly, are among the other actors who have yet to arrive on set.

Film crews are also preparing for scenes at the long-abandoned Botanic Gardens station, as we reported earlier today, amid rumors that they may also be heading to Cardross outside Glasgow to shoot scenes at St Peter’s Seminary.

Glasgow Live has obtained exclusive access to the first video of Leslie Grace on set, which you can see above.

Follow our live blog to stay up to date on everything that is going on at the shoot.