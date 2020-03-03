WATCH: Manila hostage-taker SWARMED by police during impromptu press briefing after surrendering peacefully

All hostages have been released unharmed from Greenhills Mall, and the former security guard responsible for the standoff has surrendered to authorities who swarmed him and tackled him to the ground aggressively.

Video from the scene shows gunman Archie Paray speaking to the public and answering questions from the media following the bizarre siege before a plain clothes police officer lunges at him and grabs him in a bear hug.

Several other officers then violently pin Paray to the ground as he is handcuffed, despite surrendering peacefully just minutes before. It is unclear exactly why things took such a violent turn, but reports from the scene indicate the aggression started when Paray suddenly became hostile while answering questions from the media.

Roughly 30 people were taken hostage by disgruntled former security guard Paray on Monday afternoon. He was reportedly armed with a pistol and four hand grenades, but following discussions with San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, Paray agreed to lay down his arms and release the hostages unharmed.

“You have to leave behind your gun and grenades. You can’t come with the grenades. But I guarantee your safety,” Zamora reportedly said to Paray shortly before he surrendered to the authorities.

BREAKING: Hostage-taker Archie Paray has exited the building and is now answering queries from the media. | @DYGalvezINQpic.twitter.com/RWuohMz9rc — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) March 2, 2020

