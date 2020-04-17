WATCH plane pull off CRAZY emergency landing on busy highway in Canada

A Canadian pilot made a slick emergency landing on a highway outside Quebec, perfectly merging his light plane into traffic after the aircraft suffered a critical malfunction.

The surreal videos, the kind you only expect to see in action films, were captured by motorists on Highway 40 in Quebec City on Thursday. A light Piper Cherokee aircraft was filmed flying low above the road – which was packed with cars despite the coronavirus restrictions – seeking a place to land.

In addition to vehicles, the road was filled with other obstacles, including several gantries and an overpass. The pilot showed perfected merging skills – better than many drivers, actually – and landed right into the traffic without hitting anything.

While tailgating an aircraft making an emergency landing is not the smartest move, many motorists did not seem very impressed by the sight and continued driving as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened. At least they didn’t honk at the pilot to get out of the way.

The incident occurred just a few kilometers south of Jean-Lesage International Airport, where the plane apparently wanted to land. Local police probed the landing, confirming that the aircraft had suffered a critical mechanical malfunction, forcing the pilot to pull off a truly daredevil stunt.

