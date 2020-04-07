WATCH police arrest Pakistani doctors during heated protest over lack of protective gear amid surge in Covid-19

A group of Pakistani doctors clashed with police after taking to the streets to protest over shortages of protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus. The scuffles led to dozens arrests.

Marching from Quetta’s Civil Hospital to the local chief minister’s office on Monday, members of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) came out in force to demand better protection for those treating Covid-19 patients. The medics were met by baton-wielding officers, however, who dispersed the intense street protest, which came just one day after some 13 doctors in the city tested positive for the illness.