WATCH powerful winds TEAR ROOF off 5-storey apartment building in Kazakhstan

A mighty gust has stripped the roof from a 5-storey apartment complex in Kazakhstan, with wind speeds approaching 100 kilometers per hour.

The frightening display took place in Kazakhstan’s Akmola Region on Tuesday and was captured on video, showing near-hurricane force winds ripping the roof clean off of the residential building as shocked onlookers filmed the destruction.

“The area of ​​disruption was 700 square meters. There were no victims and injuries,” Interior Minister Nursultan Nurakhmetov told reporters, adding “The local executive bodies and the emergency department of the region are carrying out work on the analysis of structures.”

One fatality was reported later, however, a 39-year-old from the village of Urumqi who succumbed to injuries after the winds tore the roof from another building.

The windstorm, dubbed an “Atlantic cyclone” in local media, also tore the roofs from four other buildings in the region, all homes, and damaged 10 public transit stops. Another video depicted the aftermath of the gusts, showing a path of destruction left in their wake.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!