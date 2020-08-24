WATCH: Protesters armed with rifles face off against police APC in Kenosha after latest police shooting

In the wake of the latest police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, protesters armed to the teeth with semi-automatic rifles have faced down an armored personnel carrier, amid widespread rioting, looting and violence.

In a disturbing escalation of tensions, several heavily armed and armored protesters surrounded the police BearCat vehicle in the early hours of Monday morning. At one point, an officer is seen opening the hatch on the roof and throwing a tear gas grenade to disperse the crowd.

BREAKING: Rioters corner police with assault weapons in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/TzBz9tk1i5 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Kenosha quickly transformed into a war zone in the wake of an altercation on Sunday, in which 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot at close range – reportedly at least seven times – by a Kenosha police officer during an alleged “domestic incident.”

Elsewhere in the city, flaming barricades constructed with torched vehicles were erected, amid reports of widespread looting.

It should alarm you how normal this is. Another night of rioters doing whatever they want. This time in Kenosha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Ivt7HH5htt — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 24, 2020 Black Lives Matter rioters torch vehicles at a car dealership in Kenosha. It’s out of control. pic.twitter.com/6FWl0JYNF7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020 BLM rioters not holding back by vandalizing and looting local businesses here in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/wzfWq9OlUU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020 BLM rioters break into a store and take a TV and it’s cash register then mob the register for its petty cash in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/RAhRQTpPHb — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, footage was shared on social media purporting to show a police officer in the city being struck in the head by a missile and dropping immediately to the ground.

Footage of officer getting knocked out with a brick in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/zZYypCgyja — Nick 🚩🏴 (@BotchlaUS) August 24, 2020

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in defiance of a police-mandated curfew order, which warned of “numerous arm[ed]robberies and ‘shots fired’ calls.”

Local media are reporting that rocks, bricks and Molotov cocktails have all been thrown at police amid widespread violence in the city, as dispatchers and officers on the ground struggle to respond to the sheer volume of calls during the apparent night of rage.

Chants of “I can’t breathe!” “This is what democracy looks like!” and “No justice! No peace!” rang out while protesters faced off against police as chaos reigned elsewhere in the city.

Tear gas was deployed to disperse a crowd which gathered outside a local police station, while another protester group besieged the city courthouse, covering it with graffiti before starting a small fire inside.

The scene outside to #Kenosha police Department. pic.twitter.com/io5k5r3tuE — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) August 24, 2020

