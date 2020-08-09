WATCH: Riot police storm barricade in central Minsk with flash bangs & water cannon

Riot police have deployed flashbangs and water cannon against protesters who tried to erect barricades in central Minsk, as thousands of people across Belarus poured onto the streets, angry over preliminary election results.

The crowds were pushed away from Victory Square, the main rally point for activists in central Minsk on Sunday night.

#Belarus election: Police deploy water cannons in #Minskhttps://t.co/j5c4ffxtGHpic.twitter.com/S7gad3W00g — RT (@RT_com) August 9, 2020

#Belarus election: Riot police push protesters away after they try to erect barricades in central #Minskhttps://t.co/iZgvwov1J6pic.twitter.com/zdZHcUqZC5 — RT (@RT_com) August 9, 2020

Two water cannon vehicles moving with the column were seen being used to chase people away from a makeshift barricade blocking the road.

Police storming a barricade in Minsk pic.twitter.com/X1RgwQgyGl — Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 9, 2020

Multiple activists, as well as at least one officer, were reportedly injured in clashes, but health authorities have yet to release any official numbers.

Мощнейший перфоманс! pic.twitter.com/K3nzRghtnc — NEXTA (@NEXTA_EN) August 9, 2020

Videos shared online showed lines of police in full riot gear marching on protesters, eventually pushing them across a bridge over the Svisloch River.

Водомёты и светошумовые против мирного народа! pic.twitter.com/mSqZlIVv9A — NEXTA (@NEXTA_EN) August 9, 2020

Police made multiple arrests, as standoffs with protesters continue in other parts of the capital.

#Belarus election: Police are on the front lineshttps://t.co/j5c4ffxtGHpic.twitter.com/2tdV41kxDm — RT (@RT_com) August 9, 2020

Lukashenko is forecast to receive a whopping 81.35 percent of the official vote, while the main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is expected to get around 8 percent. Opposition supporters refused to accept the official preliminary results, taking to the streets in Minsk as well as some other cities across the country, including Gomel, Mogilev, and Vitebsk.

