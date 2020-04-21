WATCH Russian military lab in action on the forefront of Italy’s Covid-19 battle

A rare video takes us behind the scenes of the Russian military’s field laboratory set up outside Italy’s coronavirus-hit Bergamo, revealing how absolute sterility is achieved and how the tests are done.

The clip from the Defense Ministry shows the full cycle of the lab’s operations – from the arrival of the sample, which is placed in a sealed container and brought inside the facility through a special secure hatch, to the virologists in full protective gear opening the glass and using state-of-the-art equipment to perform a test.

The mobile laboratory, which is now deployed at Orio al Serio airfield outside Bergamo, is capable of detecting all types of pathogens of dangerous diseases, but for now its main focus is Covid-19.

The virologists were among the Russian military doctors who arrived in Italy in March when Rome asked Moscow for assistance amid their massive Covid-19 epidemic. It was the world’s hardest him country at that time, leading in number of fatalities and confirmed cases. Since then, Italy has dropped to second behind the US, with 23,660 fatalities and almost 179,000 people infected.

The Russian servicemen – armed with mobile labs, disinfection equipment, coronavirus test kits, and other tools to fight the highly contagious disease, which Italy was lacking – were sent to the epicenter of the outbreak in the northern Lombardy Province.

During their first month in Italy, the troops have disinfected nursing homes in more than 60 towns and villages, while the doctors have treated coronavirus patients.

