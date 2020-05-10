WATCH Russia’s active-duty pilots fly over Syria for V-Day parade in stunning GoPro FOOTAGE

Not to be outdone by their peers back at home, the Russian military pilots keeping jihadists in check in Syria have pulled off their own Victory Day parade – and there’s this amazing footage to prove it.

The aircraft, which took off from Russia’s Khmeimim Airbase in western Syria, included Su-24 bombers and Su-34 jet fighters, as well as the ‘flying radar’ A-50, military transport planes and helicopters.

One Su-24 had a GoPro camera strapped onto its side, which filmed breathtaking views as the jets shot up above the clouds and then flew over the Syrian coast.