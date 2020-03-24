DETAILED plans for Scotland’s first artificial surf park – in an old quarry on the outskirts of Edinburgh – have been lodged.

Tartan Leisure, the developer behind Wavegarden Scotland, said the application includes an environmental proposal with 600 new trees.

It also gives information on a visitor hub and café and accommodation for guests including glamping pods and lodges.

It said the hub “also acts as a wayfinding node for guests” and storage facilities will also be provided at the site which it is hoped will be completed in 2021.

Tartan Leisure said: “Internally, visitors can enjoy fantastic views looking out over the water, with glazed doors allowing for outdoor seating and openness.”

It added: “The new facility will be an incredible asset; on a local, regional and international scale.

“The project intends to enhance the experience of the visitor, offering a clear sense of place through the building form, distinctive canopy, materiality and visual connections to the cove.”

“The entrance to the building is immediately identifiable from the main access road.

“The tensile canopy animates the central outdoor spaces, creating a vibrant atmosphere which energises the space.

“High levels of glazing ensure that there is direct visibility out to and in from the water. By excluding cars from accessing the cove, it ensures that the space is safe and accessible to all building users.

“By having the buildings at an elevated position at podium level, this optimises the scenic views. Visitors will come to this centre from all over Scotland, the UK and internationally.”