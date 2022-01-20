Watch the Batgirl villain, Brendan Fraser, emerge from a burning Glasgow building during filming.

Brendan Fraser, the Batgirl villain, emerges from a burning Glasgow building during filming.

In scenes shot in the Trongate last night, movie and comic book fans got their first glimpse of Fraser as the pyromaniac villain Firefly in the HBO Max film.

Filming for Batgirl is still going on in Glasgow, with the Trongate district serving as Gotham City.

We’ve already seen our first glimpse of a Batgirl on set, keeping an eye on the bad guys from the stereotypical Glasgow vantage point of a third-floor tenement.

Now, movie and comic book fans can get a first look at pyromaniac villain Firefly, who will be played by Brendan Fraser, who has previously appeared in films such as The Mummy, Crash, and George Of The Jungle.

Fraser was spotted filming a dramatic scene on the Trongate, across from Maggie Mays pub, at the intersection of Chisolm Street and Albion Street, causing traffic to be temporarily backed up.

He walked across the Trongate, stopping to look back at the blaze, after emerging from a smoke-filled pharmacy (that had been made to look like it was on fire).

People were able to stand and watch the cameras roll and the scene unfold just metres away, despite the fact that the set on Parnie Street was closed off to onlookers during filming.

Over the weekend, filming will continue in the Trongate and Saltmarket areas, with additional production taking place in the coming weeks on city center streets like Glassford Street and Hanover Street, as well as in Partick.

