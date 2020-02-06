WATCH the moment packed passenger jet crash-lands in Istanbul & plummets down slope

Terrifying footage of a Pegasus Airlines plane’s hard landing at an Istanbul airport shows the jet speeding and striking sparks out of the runway before plunging down a slope.

The blood-chilling accident occurred at Turkey’s second-largest airport, Sabiha Gokcen, on Monday when the packed aircraft with 177 people on board overshot the runway and tumbled down a steep hill.

At least one person died after the accident, while 157 people have been injured.

#PegasusAirlines aircraft crash-lands at #SabihaGökçen airport in #Turkey – Plane veered off the airport’s runway after landing- At least 120 injuredhttps://t.co/01EWsrkHdApic.twitter.com/5uCDvr50Ld — RT (@RT_com) February 5, 2020

The terrifying CCTV footage that emerged shortly after the accident shows the plane approaching the end of the runway at an abnormally high speed. It appears to be scratching the tarmac with its engines and wings, striking a large plume of sparks as its forward landing gear apparently collapses. The aircraft fails to stop and then falls from the steep slope at the end of the runway.

The plane broke into three large pieces and its cockpit detached from the airframe completely during the crash. The aircraft briefly caught fire but the blaze was promptly extinguished.

