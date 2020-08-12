Infosurhoy

WATCH: Thick black smoke billows from HUGE HOTEL FIRE in Spain

0
By on News

A massive fire has erupted at the Trinimar Hotel in the eastern Spanish municipality of Benicàssim, with clouds of thick black smoke filling an area packed with tourists after the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The blaze set off the fire alarms, leading to the evacuation of 260 people, according to local reports.

Eyewitness footage of the incident shows massive clouds of black smoke billowing from the burning building’s lower floors.

The dense smoke filled the area surrounding the hotel.

The local fire department said on Twitter that the blaze has affected the cafeteria inside the building and the outdoor parking lot. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply