WATCH: Thousands of protesters surround Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem

Several thousand demonstrators marched in Jerusalem, gathering outside of the prime minister’s residence in yet another massive anti-government protest, as Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the media for inciting left-wing riots.

The authorities said that 5,000 people took part in the protest, while Channel 13 reported up to 15,000 in the Saturday night rally that took place in Jerusalem for the fifth consecutive week.

Holding signs with slogans like “Your time is up” and “Crime Minister,” protesters demanded Netanyahu resign over corruption charges and alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.

Wow. Outside Netanyahu’s residence tonight.🎥: @talschneiderpic.twitter.com/9nhRICxpLI — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) August 8, 2020

The protest ended without major incidents, amid a heavy police presence deployed to prevent any unrest, as well as to ensure the demonstrators “follow the Health Ministry’s instructions,” according to Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu once again blasted Israeli media, and Channel 13 in particular, for its ‘one-sided’ coverage of the protests. The violence on the part of the demonstrators is completely ignored, he said, as well as the daily “death threats” against his family – all while he is “fighting to restore the economy and provide financial aid to Israeli citizens.”

הליכוד: בזמן שראש הממשלה נתניהו נלחם כדי להחזיר את כלכלת ישראל לשגרה ולהעביר כספים ומענקים לאזרחי ישראל, ערוץ 12 עושה הכל כדי לעודד את הפגנות השמאל הקיצוני של לפיד ואיימן עודה, שמסיתות לרצח נגד ראש הממשלה ומשפחתו. pic.twitter.com/6bsOvfKbdg — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 8, 2020

Netanyahu was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in several cases last November. Public anger is also being fueled by a strict coronavirus lockdown, which caused an unemployment surge in the country – while the abrupt lifting of restrictions in May led to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Many people were also left without the financial aid promised by the prime minister.

