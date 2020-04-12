WATCH Ukrainian firefighters battle massive flames near disused Chernobyl nuclear plant

Hundreds of personnel, supported by multiple fire engines and special aircraft, were filmed fighting a forest fire that broke out in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, reportedly stirring up radiation levels in the abandoned area.

Already on nationwide lockdown because of Covid-19 outbreak, Ukraine is dealing with wildfires that have engulfed the so-called alienation zone set up after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. The fires have easily consumed the grass, bushes and forest trees that had dried out following a warm end to winter.

A Ruptly video, made public on Sunday, shows a fire engine making its way through a post-apocalyptic Chernobyl landscape. The road is flanked by flames and thick smoke, while some parts of the forest look completely burnt-out.