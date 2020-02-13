WATCH: US military convoy met with HAIL OF BULLETS in north Syria… and Russian convoy intervenes to break up the fight

Footage has emerged of US troops getting involved in a heated exchange and a shootout with angry locals in northern Syria, which reportedly saw one man killed. A Russian military convoy then moved to de-escalate the situation.

Reports say the US armored convoy was stopped at a Syrian Army checkpoint in a village near the town of Qamishli on Wednesday. The altercation attracted a large group of civilians, who tried to block the convoy from advancing any further.

#Syrian#civilian ‘killed’ by #US troops after armored #convoy blocked by stone-throwing #protesters — state mediaSTORY: https://t.co/xc8YXmLpqwVIDEO: #Syrian villagers exchange gunfire with US-led coalition convoy pic.twitter.com/b72o9PMqeT — RT (@RT_com) February 12, 2020

Video footage, allegedly recorded in Khirbet Ammu, show people in civilian clothing – as well as in military uniforms – fire their Kalashnikovs in the direction of the US armored vehicles. It remains unclear who opened fire first, as each side blamed the other for the shooting.

Notably, a Russian Military Police vehicle could be seen in the short video and in some photos apparently taken shortly afterwards. Reports said they arrived at the scene to quell the hostilities.

Images captured by @RojavaIC show damage to US vehicles following the confrontation.Local media reports indicate one individual was killed in the confrontation, variously describing him as a civilian, NDF militiaman and SAA member. pic.twitter.com/qVPITCjfqr — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) February 12, 2020

Syrian state media has reported that at least one civilian was killed during the confrontation, while another one was injured. Reports, though conflicting, suggest the deceased was a Syrian serviceman, or a member of a pro-government militia.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!