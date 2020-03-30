watched| Converting a theme park in Argentina to quarantine due to Coruna

Argentina has announced the transformation of a city of games and cabarets in Buenos Aires into a health center to receive Corona patients and patients, with a capacity of 115 beds for adults and children with the disease for treatment.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced that his country will close its borders and stop studying in all educational institutions in addition to the decision to suspend lessons, implemented until March 31 to contain the spread of the new Corona virus.

He added that the borders of Argentina were closed because the new Corona virus began to affect neighboring countries, and because on the land borders there are tourists who come from areas considered dangerous.