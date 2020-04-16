watched| Sea lions roam freely in the streets of Argentina

“Russia Today” satellite channel showed live pictures of sea lions roaming freely in the streets of Argentina.

Sea lions benefited from the absence of the local population due to the imposed closure to halt the spread of the Coruna virus.

Sea lions appeared freely roaming the streets, as they took the port and enjoyed the sun.

The Corona virus forced people in various countries to stay with their homes, and only to go out for extreme cases, Thus the streets seemed deserted, which encouraged animals to go out and stroll freely on the roads.

In Japan, with the decrease in the number of tourists, the local gazelle was seen wandering among the streets. The gazelle, who used to be interested in tourists and locals, did not have to go out to find food, while people retreated to themselves in the homes.

Another video clip showed a group of hungry monkeys in Lupore, Thailand, and through the “Tumblr” application, through a number of Italian users, they saw wild boars roaming the streets, Wild boars and other animals, such as sheep and horses, also spread in Italy.