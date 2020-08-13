watchOS 7 Public Beta: How To Install On Apple Watch

Apple recently released the watchOS 7 public beta, allowing Apple Watch users to test and see the new features coming to the latest operating system for the wearable device.

The release of watchOS 7 public beta comes as a welcome surprise to many, given that Apple doesn’t normally release public betas of watchOS versions to the general public. With watchOS 7, however, it appears that the Cupertino tech giant is taking a different approach and is giving more users an early glimpse of what is to come to the health-oriented fitness wearable.

Here’s how to install the watchOS 7 public beta on an Apple Watch:

As a rule of thumb, users should avoid installing betas on their primary devices as these might have bugs and issues that could affect the use of the device. Users are advised to test the watchOS 7 public beta on a secondary Apple Watch, if possible.

Users should see watchOS 7 as available for download. Once it appears, users should place the Apple Watch on its charger, then tap Download and Install on their iPhone.

The Apple Watch will restart after a while and will run on the new watchOS 7 public beta when it’s up.