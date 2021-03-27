Water canal reconstructed in Afghanistan’s central Bamiyan province

BAMIYAN, Afghanistan, March 27 (Xinhua) — Authorities have completed the reconstruction of an essential Water canal in central Bamiyan province, the spokesman of National Authority for Water Management, Nizam Khapalwak said Saturday.

With a length of 10 km, the essential Zarin Water Canal, which has been reconstructed at a cost of more than 325,000 U.S. dollars in Yakawlang district, would irrigate some 400 hectares of lands, besides providing benefit to more than 200 families in the mountainous province.

The National Authority for Water Management, according to the official, would spare no efforts to build water canals elsewhere in the country to contain water wastage. Enditem