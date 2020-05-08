Waterway to Universal Beijing Resort to be completed in November

The much-anticipated Universal Beijing Resort is scheduled to open in May 2021. Construction of a landscape water system running through the park has been stepping up, and is expected to be finished this November. In the future, visitors can enter the park by water transportation.

The 2.8-kilometer landscape water system, like a blue ribbon dancing through the Universal Beijing Resort area, is located in the cultural and tourist zone in Beijing’s sub-center, starting from Jiukeshu Middle Road to the west side of East Sixth Ring Road.

Along the waterway, there will be hotels with small docks where guests can board a boat that takes them to the main entrance of the park.

The waterway project was initiated last September and fully resumed on March 10 this year. At present, the river structure project has been completed, and other work is underway, including river bank greening, river bottom seepage reduction, and the construction of a water treatment station.

Upon completion of the seepage reduction, the river channel will be filled with landscape water. According to Wang Yongsheng, the person responsible for the construction, in order to implement the concept of environmental protection, all the water to be brought in will be municipal reclaimed water supplied by Zhangjiawan and Bishui Renewable Water Plant.

“We have very high requirements regarding water quality,” Wang said. “To reach the standard of Type III, we need to purify reclaimed water. Therefore, this project includes a water treatment station. We placed the treatment station underground for the sake of landscape.”

The project is expected to deliver a 40-to-100-meter-wide landscape water system and a water area of about 120,000 square meters for the Universal Beijing Resort. Landscape greening along the banks will be divided into four major areas according to the functional zoning and plant features. There will be eight major tourist spots along the waterway, all of which will get their names from ancient and modern poems about the Grand Canal.