Watson and Wilson back for England against Wales

By Mitch Phillips

BAGSHOT, England, March 5 – Winger Anthony Watson and flanker Mark Wilson will make their first England appearances since the World Cup final after being named on Thursday to start Saturday’s Six Nations game against Wales at Twickenham.

Watson had a calf injury and Wilson a knee problem. Elliot Daly continues at fullback with Jonathan Joseph, who started on the wing in the last game against Ireland, out of the matchday squad.

England starting XV 15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 42 caps) 14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 42 caps) 13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 42 caps) 12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 82 caps) C 11 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 55 caps) 10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 68 caps) 9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 98 caps) 1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 70 caps) 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 48 caps) 3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 34 caps) 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 37 caps) 5 George Kruis (Saracens, 44 caps) 6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 84 caps) 7 Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks, 18 caps) 8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 22 caps) Replacements 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 23 caps) 17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps) 18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 2 caps) 19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 64 caps) 20 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 14 caps) 21 Ben Earl (Saracens, 2 caps) 22 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 12 caps) 23 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 28 caps) (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Toby Chopra)