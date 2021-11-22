Waukesha Christmas parade: Cops open fire as an SUV plows through a barrier after mowing down children.

On Sunday, COPS opened fire on an SUV that plowed through a barrier and mowed down children at a Christmas parade.

In Waukesha, Wisconsin, five people were killed and more than 40 were injured, including 12 children.

On video, a red Ford Escape ploughed through the crowds, “sending bodies flying,” at an annual holiday event attended by families and performers.

The moment the car plows through the barrier, the sound of cops’ gunfire can be heard.

The vehicle struck more than 40 people, including some children, according to local police Chief Dan Thompson during a press conference.

Thompson also stated that one person of interest has been apprehended, describing the investigation as “fluid” and stating that the priority at this time is “working with families” of the victims.

Witness Brayden Kowalski, 19, told Fox News that he was with his family when he witnessed the incident.

“[The driver] is just blowing through people, hitting a lot of people, bodies flying everywhere,” Kowalski said.

“These people weren’t run over; they were f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g f*****g

Many people were thrown into the air.”

Kowalski went on to say that he and his mother dashed into the crowd to assist those who had been injured.

“There were a lot of people with broken limbs, like a lot of broken legs, a lot of people shouting with broken legs,” says one witness.

It was a nightmare.”

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be “trying to hit people,” according to one eyewitness.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Waukesha holiday parade live blog…

“He was swerving all over the place.”

More eyewitness accounts describe a dance team of young girls “between the ages of nine and fifteen” who were possibly hit by the vehicle.

A dancing child enjoying the parade was nearly hit by the speeding vehicle, according to one Twitter user.

“This is the most peaceful, loving town,” Kowalski told Fox.

Everyone is so pleasant.

‘You’d never expect this to happen here,’ I’ve heard.

“However, this is one of those towns,” says the narrator.

This is something you could never have predicted.”

Thompson declared the scene “safe and secure,” canceling the shelter-in-place order.

According to Fire Chief Steve Howard, eleven adults and 12 children were transported to six nearby hospitals.

Howard did say there were “multiple fatalities,” but he couldn’t say how many at this time because families and loved ones were still being notified.

During the press conference, officials also mentioned that…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.