Waukesha parade LIVE – A car crashes into a Christmas parade, killing five people, as suspect Darrell Brooks and the victims are identified.

On Sunday, an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

After being detained by Waukesha cops near the scene, Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, was named as a suspect on Monday.

Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, were also identified by the Waukesha Police Department on Monday.

On video, a red Ford Escape ploughed through the crowds in Waukesha on Sunday evening, “sending bodies flying.”

The vehicle struck more than 40 people, including some children, according to local police Chief Dan Thompson during a press conference.

Three sets of young siblings were among the 48 people treated at the hospital.

Brooks was reportedly unharmed, and police said he was involved in a domestic disturbance prior to the rampage but was not being pursued.

He has now been taken into custody and will face five counts of intentional homicide.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our live blog…

A SINGLE SUSPECT ACTED

During a press conference on Monday, cops said the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy was “not a terror attack” and that the suspect acted alone.

Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, aka MathBoi Fly, was apprehended by police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after a red Ford Escape sped through town and plowed into a crowd.

Brooks acted alone, according to authorities, and the incident is not being treated as a terrorist attack.

They also stated that while there was no police pursuit involving the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the parade, they believe he was involved in a domestic incident prior to the attack.

NAME OF THE VICTIMS

The names of those who died in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy have been released.

The five victims are as follows:

• Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81;

Waukesha Police Department revealed the names in a Facebook post.

‘I HOLDED THE HEAD OF ONE LITTLE GIRL IN MY HAND.’

“My family is safe,” Montiho continued, “but many others are not.”

“I was holding one little girl’s head in my hand because she was seizing and bleeding from her ears.

As her mother collapsed, I held her.”

“Pray for me.”

‘ONE CRUNCHED BODY TO THE NEXT’

“There were pompoms and shoes everywhere, and hot chocolate had spilled all over the place….

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Mayor Shawn Reilly says the parade has been going almost 6 decades. “Last night, that parade became a nightmare…we have so much healing that needs to occur.” — Madeline “Get Your Flu Shot” Fox 🦊 (@maddycfox) November 22, 2021

Darrell E Brooks, 39, will be charged with 5 counts of intentional homicide. — Madeline “Get Your Flu Shot” Fox 🦊 (@maddycfox) November 22, 2021